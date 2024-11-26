Juan Soto sweepstakes, college football chatter and the NBA's dirtiest player in today's Roundup
By Evan Bleier
Two sleeps until it's time for turkey, gravy and Cowboys-Giants, oof...Let's go...The Juan Soto sweepstakes are heating up...Giants not among five reported teams to offer Soto a contract...North Carolina head coach Mack Brown will not return next season...Breaking down Mack Brown's best possible replacements as North Carolina head coach...Does Michigan have any chance of taking down Ohio State this Saturday?...Alabama fans are realizing what it is like to be a normal college football fan...Draymond Green is the dirtiest player in NBA history, says Skip Bayless...Wild photo shows Draymond Green looking so small while guarding Victor Wembanyama...New pro softball league announces first group of players, coaches, general managers...Caitlin Clark has standing offer to join 3-on-3 league...Daniel Jones's best possible landing spots after Giants release...Kristaps Porzingis gets real on 'long rehab' amid season debut for Celtics...Jamal Murray shockingly names Lakers win as the reason for recent Nuggets loss...NBA commissioner speaks highly of Caitlin Clark for setting 'the world on fire'...Recapping a wild first day of the Maui Invitational...The Christian Pulisic docuseries finally has a debut date...Jerry Jones: It's 'not crazy' to talk Mike McCarthy contract extension...Rams wide receiver Demarcus Robinson arrested on suspicion of DUI...Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray called out by Michael Malone after loss...Paul Bissonnette recounts assault at restaurant: 'Took some, gave more'...Justin Herbert shows why he's becoming an incredible leader
NFL power rankings Week 13: Ravens fly again, Chargers drop after loss
Baker Mayfield files $12 million lawsuit against father’s company
Ranking every NFL team from first to worst as the contenders emerge
Feast on these fantasy football waiver pickups
LeBron James has proven he’s better than Michael Jordan in one specific way
Banda voted BBC Women's Footballer of the Year
Running backs are back: Derrick Henry and Saquon Barkley are changing the convo
Conor McGregor's statement as stores stop stocking McGregor-related alcohols
Mike Ditka’s family gives update as hospice rumors swirl
The greatest chess player of all time is bored with chess
Steve Cohen confident in PGA Tour, LIV Golf deal getting done
Will Bo Nix pass Jayden Daniels in tight Offensive Rookie of the Year race?
NBA: Wemby-Draymond Green photo goes viral
NFL: Looking like the end of the road for Aaron Rodgers
MLB: What’s gotten into the Angels?