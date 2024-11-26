Recapping a wild day one of the Maui Invitational
By Max Weisman
Played since 1984, the Maui Invitational invites eight teams to play an in-season College Basketball tournament. The eight teams that go to Maui are normally some of the best in the country, thus providing fans with incredible games year after year. 2024 has been no different. The tournament began Monday and featured three games with at least one of the teams in the Top 25.
After Michigan State beat Colorado 72-56, No. 2 UConn played Memphis in what seemed to be the game of the tournament. The Tigers and Huskies played a back-and-forth game for about the first 30 minutes before Memphis began to pull away. The Tigers led the No. 2 team in the country by 12 with just over three minutes to play, but UConn, being the two-time defending National Champion, roared back with a 15-3 run in the final minutes. Solo Ball hit a game-tying three-pointer with one second to play to force overtime and complete a wild comeback for UConn.
The Huskies took a four-point lead in overtime, but after Memphis tied the game at 92 with a three-pointer, UConn committed a foul, and head coach Dan Hurley, incensed with officials, was called for a technical foul. The ensuing four free throws for Memphis were too much for UConn to overcome and Memphis pulled the upset, winning 99-97.
RELATED: UCLA pulls off the upset of the year in women's basketball
After fans caught their breath, it was time for the premier matchup of the day. No. 4 Auburn vs. No. 5 Iowa State. The Cyclones dominated the first half, taking a 49-33 lead into the break before Auburn pulled a comeback of their own. Auburn started the second half on a 20-3 run, tying the game at 53. The teams went back and forth from then on and after Miles Kelly tied the game for Auburn, Johni Broome forced a turnover and then tipped the ball back in with one second left for the game-winning score. Auburn won 83-81, remaining undefeated on the season.
We're not done. No. 12 North Carolina played Dayton in the final game of the night and following the trend of the games before them, Dayton took a 20-point lead early in the second half. While UConn and Auburn went on runs to make their comebacks, Carolina's comeback was gradual. The Tar Heels got within one with just under 3:30 to play and took their first lead with under two to go. They kept Dayton at arm's length, making clutch shots and free throws down the stretch and completing the comeback, winning 92-90.
Had enough stressful basketball? Too bad. That was just day one of four of the tournament. Tuesday's matchups feature No. 2 Uconn-Colorado and No. 5 Iowa State-Dayton in the loser's bracket and Michigan State-Memphis and No. 12 North Carolina-No. 4 Auburn in the winner's bracket.
MORE TOP STORIES From the Big Lead
NBA: Wemby-Draymond Green photo goes viral
NFL: Looking like the end of the road for Aaron Rodgers
MLB: What’s gotten into the Angels?