Jerry Jones says it's 'not crazy' to talk Mike McCarthy contract extension
By Joe Lago
If Dallas Cowboys fans are thinking the only saving grace for a disastrous 2024 season will be the firing of head coach Mike McCarthy, their hopes are misplaced.
Judging by Jerry Jones' comments on Tuesday morning, McCarthy isn't going anywhere anytime soon.
RELATED: Jerry Jones rants at radio hosts for questioning his Cowboys offseason decisions
During his weekly appearance on 105.3 The Fan in Dallas, Jones was asked if it would be crazy to talk about a contract extension for McCarthy, who has the Cowboys at 4-7 after last Sunday's 34-26 win over the rival Washington Commanders to end a five-game losing streak.
Jones didn't see the insanity in the idea of keeping McCarthy after a season that's gone completely sideways.
"I don't think that's crazy at all. That's not crazy," Jones said. "Listen, Mike McCarthy is an outstanding coach. Listening to the game last night, watching it and (Troy) Aikman was talking about it (on "Monday Night Football") and reiterated it several times: This is a Super Bowl-winning coach. And Mike McCarthy has been there, done that. He's got great ideas.
"So bottom line is that (there is) no place in my body language or anything else saying indications about what we're going to be doing relative to this staff at the end of this year. And we shouldn't."
McCarthy, who replaced Jason Garrett in 2020, owns a 46-32 record in his five seasons in Dallas and entered this year having led the Cowboys to three straight 12-win campaigns.
However, after a 3-2 start, the team went into a funk with a defense that was missing Pro Bowl linebacker Micah Parsons and an offense that struggled to run the ball. Also, quarterback Dak Prescott has been out since suffering a hamstring injury in a Week 9 loss to the Atlanta Falcons.
Cowboys fans don't seem to be interested in making excuses for McCarthy. And their thoughts probably reflect the incredulous reaction of ESPN's Stephen A. Smith to the news of Jones' vote of confidence for McCarthy.
MORE TOP STORIES From the Big Lead
NBA: Wemby-Draymond Green photo goes viral
NFL: Looking like the end of the road for Aaron Rodgers
MLB: What’s gotten into the Angels?