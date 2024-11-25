NBA fans are saying the same thing after Victor Wembanyama-Draymond Green picture goes viral
The Golden State Warriors have dominated the NBA for the past decade or so. Despite losing Klay Thompson in the offseason, the Dubs are playing extremely well in the 2024-25 NBA season.
In fact, the Warriors are currently the No. 1 seed in the Western Conference with a phenomenal 12-4 record. Speaking of their record, veteran forward Draymond Green continues to play a crucial role for the franchise even at 34 years old.
He is the defensive anchor of the team and never fears defending the opposing team's best player on the court. Green proved that once again during the Warriors' recent game against the San Antonio Spurs.
The former NBA DPOY took the tough task of defending Victor Wembanyama. Considering Wemby's huge physique, Green was at a disadvantage throughout the game.
At one point during the matchup, Green and Wembanyama were captured together as it clearly highlighted the insane height difference between the two forwards. The image went viral on social media, as expected.
NBA fans had various reactions to the picture on X (formerly known as Twitter).
One fan said: "This is insane lmao he making a 6’6 240 lb man look like a kid."
Another added: "Draymond looking like Kevin Hart here."
A tweet with over 11K views: "Making a grown ass 6’6 draymond look like a child."
It's not that Green is short by any means, but the insane physique of Wembanyama dwarfs most in the league. After all, the French superstar is 7'3".
Speaking of the game, the Spurs finished the night with a solid 104-94 win over the Warriors where Wemby contributed 25 points, 7 rebounds, and 9 assists.
