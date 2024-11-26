Kristaps Porzingis gets real on 'long rehab' amid season debut for Celtics
Kristaps Porzingis helped the Boston Celtics win the 2024 NBA Championship. But since then, the veteran forward has been sidelined due to an ankle injury.
Evidently, Porzingis was absent during the Celtics' first 17 games of the season. Although the Celtics remained a top team in the Eastern Conference in his absence, fans were aching to see him back in action.
Porzingis finally played his first game of the season against the Los Angeles Clippers. The Clippers had no answer for the Celtics with Porzingis back in the lineup as they were handed a blowout 126-94 defeat.
After the game, Porzingis shared his views on his NBA return and even talked about his 'long rehab' which lasted for five months.
"It felt great. It was, not a super long, but it was a long rehab," Porzingis said. "I was itching to get back with this team after winning a championship. It was a good beginning, good first game back."
He also revealed that head coach Joe Mazzulla and the rest of the team management wouldn't put a huge minutes restriction on him moving forward.
Porzingis has dealt with his fair share of injuries during his career, but he described his return from the ankle injury as one of the "easiest" rehabs of his NBA career.
The 7'2" star contributed 16 points, 6 rebunds, and 2 assists to the Celtics in his first game of the season as the organization improved its record to 15-3 while firmly holding the second seed in the Eastern Conference.
