The Christian Pulisic docuseries finally has a debut date
By Max Weisman
In June, United States Men's National Team captain Christain Pulisic announced a partnership with CBS Sports for the production of a docuseries that will provide a behind-the-scenes look at Pulisic's life and his rise to the USMNT's captaincy. The series began filming over the summer, and it finally has a premiere date. Episode 1 of 'Pulisic' will air on December 9 on Paramount+.
Paramount+ also released a trailer for the series on YouTube.
The streaming service expects the series to be multiple seasons and will provide unprecedented access to Pulisic's life in Italy as he plays for AC Milan in the UEFA Champions League and Serie A, Italian football's top league. When the series was announced, CBS Sports' Senior Creative Director Pete Radovich said he was excited CBS Sports would be able to tell Pulisic's story.
“Christian Pulisic is the most high-profile men’s player to ever come out of America but very little is known about his personal life,” said Radovich. “We’re thrilled to be working with Christian to tell his life story, show the world who he really is, and highlight the tremendous impact he’s had on American soccer leading into the most demanding moments of his career.”
The series will look at Pulisic's beginnings in Pennsylvania to his rise into becoming the "LeBron James of soccer" or "Captain America" as he's sometimes referred to. Cameras followed him during the US' Copa America group stage elimination over the summer and will follow him as he trains with Milan and the USMNT, preparing for international club soccer and the 2026 World Cup on home soil.
AC Milan is currently 20th in the Champions League table, meaning they would qualify for the Knockout phase playoff round, not yet guaranteed a spot in the Round of 16. In Serie A they sit in seventh place. As for the team he captains, the Men's National Team is ranked 18th in the FIFA rankings, though the rankings will be updated on Wednesday.
