Breaking down Mack Brown's best possible replacements as North Carolina head coach
North Carolina brought the second Mack Brown era to an inauspicious end on Tuesday morning, firing the venerable head coach after the Tar Heels' disappointing 6-5 campaign in an announcement from the school.
While Brown will coach out the string on the season, leading the Tar Heels against rivals North Carolina State, the search for his replacement figures to begin immediately. But who are the likeliest names to replace him? Let's break down a few of the coaches who could take over for Brown in Chapel Hill.