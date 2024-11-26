Paul Bissonnette says he 'took some, gave more' during assault by six men
By Joe Lago
When reports surfaced Monday of former NHL player and TNT analyst Paul Bissonnette being assaulted by six men at a Scottsdale restaurant, the shocking news left the hockey community confused and concerned.
Bissonnette's friends, including Barstool's Dave Portnoy, reached out to see how the gregarious Spittin Chiclets podcast co-host was doing. Fortunately for Bissonnette, he was fine and posted a video on X/Twitter to let everyone know what exactly happened Sunday night at Houston's restaurant when he saw "a little bit of a ruckus going in the bar" with "a bunch of drunk golfers."
Bissonnette said he decided to intervene because "it's a family restaurant" and he didn't think "there was anybody in there who could help" the manager after asking the unruly patrons to leave.
"So I went over, and I just grabbed the guy's arm that was on him. And I said, 'Sir, if you continue to harrass and assault the staff, we're gonna have problems,'" Bissonnette recounted. "And then they just started chucking. So it escalated extremely quickly."
"I think it was (six) guys who I fought with throughout the course of the restaurant all the way into the parking lot, over to CVS," he added. "Got taken down a couple times. I got bootf---ed in the head three times by the CVS. Luckily didn't get knocked out. I did go to the hospital, so that's probably what everybody is reading about.
"Just bad dudes. Way too drunk, and I don't know what else they had in their system. But yeah, I'm very, very angry at these guys and kind of want their names out there and want them to pay the piper. Just unacceptable behavior at a family restaurant just cuz they couldn't grab another cocktail and didn't want to hear no for an answer.
"At that point with the guy all over the manager, I just figured I had to go over. And uh yeah, took some, gave more."
Scottsdale police confirmed the "altercation with six adult men and management" and Bissonnette's attempt "to help management calm the men and get them to leave."
Fox 10 in Phoenix reported that six men were arrested and charged with assault and disorderly conduct.
