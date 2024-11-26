Nikola Jokic, Jamal Murray get called out by Michael Malone after Nuggets' blowout loss
By Joe Lago
After only 16 games, the Denver Nuggets are experiencing a very challenging 2024-25 campaign.
An offseason that received a failing grade for its cost-cutting measures has weakened the roster, leaving the Nuggets to be even more dependent on Nikola Jokic. However, even the three-time MVP is getting criticized during the team's tepid 9-7 start.
RELATED: Jamal Murray shockingly names Lakers win the reason for recent Nuggets loss
After a shocking 145-118 home loss to the New York Knicks on Monday, Denver head coach Michael Malone let it be known how disappointed he was with the effort of his players. And he was especially upset with Jokic and point guard Jamal Murray, identifying both as having provided insufficient leadership in another uncharacteristic showing of the 2022-23 NBA champions.
Malone liked how "vocal" Russell Westbrook was, but he criticized Jokic and Murray for not speaking up when things went awry against the Knicks.
"But we need more than Russell Westbrook. I need Nikola Jokic. I need Jamal Murray," Malone told reporters. "I need guys that have been here in that starting lineup to be vocal. And tonight we got embarrassed."
"Sixteen games in and we're talking about effort. We're talking about toughness. We're talking about physicality. ... Regardless of who's in (and) who's out, you know, who do we want to be as a team? So yeah, leadership would be great. Toughness would be great. Physicality would be great. Playing like we actually care would be great. And we didn't do that tonight."
Even Jokic's stat line looked subdued: 22 points, seven rebounds and seven assists, numbers that are well below his season averages of 29.7 points, 13.4 boards and 10.9 assists.
Murray, who had an interesting theory for the Nuggets' lack of focus, finished with 20 points and seven assists and zero turnovers but was a minus-13. Jokic was a minus-20.
Jokic admitted that he and his teammates "didn't show up tonight" and tried to see the silver lining of learning "from games like this."
"It's always good to get punched in the face, just to wake up," he added.
Jokic agreed with Malone's assessment and criticism.
"He was right," Jokic said. "We are in games, we're always down 20 at the half. Do we don't warm up? Do we don't wake up? Do we just not play hard enough? I don't know what it is, but collectively, we need to do a better job."
