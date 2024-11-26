Daniel Jones' best possible landing spots after Giants Release
1 of 3
The Giants released quarterback Daniel Jones on Saturday, ending the 27-year-old signal caller's five-year career with the team. The former sixth overall pick's tenure in New York was a frustrating one, plagued by inconsistency and poor play, but his release doesn't mean his career is over.
According to Fox's Jay Glazer, 10 teams have contacted Jones about joining them, including at least one where the quarterback could start right away. But where would Jones best be suited to go next? Let's break down some potential landing spots.
RELATED: Malik Nabers' 'ain't the quarterback' criticism isn't great news for Brian Daboll