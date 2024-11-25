MLB team has made the most surprising $100 million offseason splurge
By Joe Lago
A Major League Baseball team in Southern California is splashing big cash in free agency this offseason, and before you express outrage over the Los Angeles Dodgers making more big-name roster upgrades, stop right there.
It's not the Dodgers. And it's not even the ambitious San Diego Padres.
Believe it or not, it's the Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim.
The Angels continued their quiet spending spree Monday by reportedly agreeing to terms with left-handed starter Yusei Kikuchi on a three-year, $63 million contract.
The 33-year-old Kikuchi, a 2021 All-Star with the Seattle Mariners who logged a 2.70 ERA in 10 starts with the Houston Astros last season, is the latest free agent to be signed by the Angels, joining catcher Travis d'Arnaud (two years, $12 million), pitcher Kyle Hendricks (one year, $2.5 million) and infielder Kevin Newman (one year, $2.5 million),
General manager Perry Minasian began the roster retooling on Halloween by trading pitcher Griffin Canning to the Atlanta Braves for designated hitter Jorge Soler, who still has two years and $26 million left on his three-year, $42 million pact that he signed with the San Francisco Giants. Minasian also acquired infielder/outfielder Scott Kingery from the Philadelphia Phillies.
While Minasian's moves aren't headline-grabbing, he's addressing the Angels' biggest need: starting pitching. He's also added a power bat in Soler in case Mike Trout's injury woes continue.
“We’re going to be aggressive,” Minasian said after acquiring Soler. "We're going to continue to look to make the team better. We have a lot of areas where we can improve. This is move No. 1 and we expect there to be more moves.”
It's not easy operating in the long shadow of the Dodgers, especially after superstar Shohei Ohtani bolted for Chavez Ravine. However, the Angels appear adamant about avoiding another last-place finish in the American League West, and their string of offseason moves so far indicate just how serious they are about a 2025 turnaround.
