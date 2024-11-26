North Carolina head coach Mack Brown will not return next season
By Tyler Reed
Massive news dropped out of the University of North Carolina football program today. Head coach Mack Brown made an announcement that he will not be returning next season. Brown's future has been a hot topic for the last few weeks. However, it seems a decision has been made.
Brown's words on the decision make it seem like it is more of a "you need to go " moment than letting the legendary coach go out on his own.
In his statement shared on social media, Brown mentions that this isn't the perfect time to make the announcement of his departure. He says that "no time will ever be the perfect time" for him to announce he is not returning to the program.
Brown's second stop in his coaching career was UNC. He returned to the program in 2019 after a legendary run with the Texas Longhorns, where Brown led the team to a championship in 2005.
All together, Brown spent 16 seasons in Chapel Hill. His current record with the program is 113-78. The Tar Heels are bowl-eligible this season. However, the question of whether or not Brown will be on the sidelines for the postseason has yet to be answered.
