Draymond Green is the dirtiest player in NBA history, says Skip Bayless
Draymond Green has maintained his reputation as one of the best defenders in the NBA throughout his stint with the Golden State Warriors. The Dubs veteran is still playing elite defense even at 34 years old.
While Green is immensely popular with the Warriors fanbase, he is also one of the most hated players in the league. Why? Well, the 4x NBA champion has done some questionable things on the court.
Be it shoving players to get a rebound or quite literally punching players in a fit of rage, Green has done it all.
Keeping that in mind, veteran NBA analyst Skip Bayless recently labeled Green as the 'dirtiest player in NBA history,' Bayless made the comments after Green's clip with star rookie Zach Edey went viral.
"Draymond Green has proven again last week he's the dirtiest player in NBA history," Bayless said. "No exaggeration. Dirtiest player in NBA history."This time he tripped Memphis rookie Zach Edey as Edey tried to run up the floor. Draymond was down on the floor, and he clamped his arm and elbow over Edey's ankle and just tripped him. 7-foot-4 Edey tripped and fell."
Bayless further called Green an 'over-emotional' person and called out his short-temper which has led to taking cheap shots at his opponents.
Knowing Green, once Bayless' comments reach him, it wouldn't be a surprise if the Warriors veteran goes on a lengthy rant targeted at him. After all, Green has one of the most popular NBA podcasts out there.
