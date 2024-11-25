Aaron Rodgers may be forced into retirement
All signs lead to the New York Jets and quarterback Aaron Rodgers having their divorce finalized in the coming months. Jets owner Woody Johnson has lost faith in the NFL's elder statesman, others around the Jets believe Rodgers is washed and Rodgers himself doesn't want to wear Gotham Green next season, according to The Athletic's Diana Russini.
When Rodgers left the Packers in 2022, there was still a belief that Rodgers could lead the correct batch of talent to a Super Bowl — or at least close to one.
Now, on the wrong side of 40 and coming off a torn Achilles, that belief has gone out the window. So, is there anyone that would take a chance on Rodgers in 2025?
Apparently, the answer is no. Aside from Rodgers' struggles on the field as the Jets are 3-8, there is no desire to deal with Rodgers off the field.
Front offices are linking the firings of general manager Joe Douglas and head coach Robert Saleh.
During the Nov. 20 edition of ESPN's First Take, ESPN's Kimberley Martin shared a damning report of Rodgers.
"A lot of NFL people texted me and said, 'I told you so,'" Martin said. "Before Aaron Rodgers got here, I was saying... '[the Jets can] potentially win a Super Bowl.' and they were saying, 'No, he can't.'"
"A lot of those people hit me back and said, 'I told you so.' And, in fact, one executive told me, '[Rodgers] has cemented his legacy as an organization killer. There is no market for that.'"
The Jets won't owe Rodgers any money next season if he's released. Now, it seems that Rodgers may not be earning a salary from any team in 2025.
