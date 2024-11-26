Justin Herbert shows extraordinary leadership in support of Quentin Johnston
By Joe Lago
The Los Angeles Chargers fell 30-23 to the Baltimore Ravens on Monday night largely because their defense had had no answers for the devastating duo of quarterback Lamar Jackson and running back Derrick Henry. Jackson threw two touchdown passes, while Henry rumbled for 140 rushing yards.
Most of the postgame blame on social media was attributed to Chargers second-year wide receiver Quentin Johnston, who has had a standout sophomore campaign but reverted to his dismal rookie form with three dropped passes and zero catches among his five targets.
Johnston owned his poor performance when talking to reporters after the game.
"For the most part, we beat ourselves up, starting with me," Johnston said. "Wasn't an ideal game for me, obviously. Complete lack of focus at the catch point. Stuff like that. Just got to go back to the drawing board and get better."
To move forward, Johnston agreed it was important to focus on the next opportunity and "lean on your teammates for support."
There's no doubt the quarterback has Johnston's back.
In an extraordinary display of leadership, Justin Herbert deflected blame on the wideout by focusing on how he and the team can improve — not just Johnston.
"I can give him better placement, better balls," Herbert said. "It's on all of us. It's not just on him, it's on me for the way I got to deliver the ball. I got to make sure we're all on the same page. He's an incredible player, and we're gonna keep throwing him the ball."
"Unfortunately, it didn't go our way tonight," Herbert added. "But I know he's gonna be the first one in the building and he's gonna do everything the right way. He's a truly great teammate, great guy. And he's gonna go make some plays. He's got a lot of good football left in front of him."
Despite the loss, the Chargers remain squarely in the AFC postseason picture. They're currently the sixth seed with an 86% playoff probability.
If the Bolts make the playoffs after a one-year absence, head coach Jim Harbaugh will deservedly receive the bulk of the credit for the team's turnaround. However, don't discount Herbert's ability to inspire his team on and off the field.
