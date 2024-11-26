Does Michigan have any chance of taking down Ohio State this Saturday?
By Tyler Reed
The Michigan Wolverines are not having the ideal season after winning the national championship last season. January was a long time ago, as the Wolverines are 6-5 this season in the first year of the Sherrone Moore era, and the biggest game of the season is staring back at them this weekend.
The Wolverines will take on the Ohio State Buckeyes at the Big House. Michigan has won the last three meetings between the programs, but the roles have been reversed this season. The Buckeyes are now one of the favorties to win the title, while Michigan is still trying to find their identity without Jim Harbaugh.
The task seems impossible, but do the Wolverines have a chance at taking down the Buckeyes? Upsets are not something that normally happens in this series. In 2021, the Buckeyes were ranked second, while the Wolverines were ranked sixth. However, that doesn't feel like a so-called massive upset.
Michigan has one top-25 win this season against USC. But the Buckeyes are not the Trojans, and they will bring bad blood because if this senior class doesn't win, they will go 0-4 in The Game. Everything that has happened this season doesn't matter when these two kick off on Saturday.
For now, Michigan isn't being told they have a chance. With nothing to lose, it seems like the Wolverines could be playing with house money, which makes them dangerous.
