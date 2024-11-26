Rams wide receiver Demarcus Robinson arrested on suspicion of DUI
Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Demarcus Robinson was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence early Monday morning, according to a report from ESPN.
Robinson, 30, was seen driving over 100 miles per hour on US-101 northbound in California at around 5:13 a.m. Monday. When officers pulled the vehicle over, officers "observed objective signs and symptoms of alcohol impairment" and arrested Robinson, per a press release on the arrest.
He was then cited, and released to a "responsible party," per the California Highway Patrol.
Rams head coach Sean McVay said he wasn't sure yet if Robinson would play on Sunday against the New Orleans Saints.
"What I will say, anytime that you do things like that -- that's not in alignment with what we want to be about -- I want to understand all the facts that are involved," McVay said, per ESPN, "You want to demonstrate grace, but also an understanding of the severity and the seriousness of what could have occurred, especially if it relates to affecting yourself or anybody else in a negative way when those things take place."
Robinson has had a solid campaign in Los Angeles this year, racking up 26 catches for 384 yards and six touchdowns. He's fourth on the team in catches and receiving yards, but leads the team in touchdown catches on the year.
"I do believe that Demarcus has a good heart and never would have any ill intentions," McVay said. "And clearly there was a decision that's not in alignment with the things that we want to be about. I know he was remorseful about that.