Around the NFL, NBA drama and the upset of the year in today's Roundup
By Evan Bleier
Monday is here and it's countdown to Turkey Day...Let's go...Cris Collinsworth pitches Jalen Hurts for NFL MVP...Saquon Barkley: I love being in the MVP conversation, but it's a team sport...Brian Daboll addresses Malik Nabers bashing Giants after loss, agrees with rookie WR on one point...Lou Williams shares the time Doc Rivers made him play drunk...Mike Brown goes berserk at referee following Ben Simmons's block in viral video...NBA fans are saying the same thing after Victor Wembanyama-Draymond Green picture goes viral...Jason Kidd downplays Luka Doncic's absence despite OT loss vs. Miami Heat...Without PG and Kawhi, the Clippers are gritty again...UCLA pulls off the upset of the year in women's basketball...Women's college basketball tracker: Elina Aarnisalo delivers in UCLA's upset win over South Carolina...After College football's Week 13, are there any actually good teams?...How the College Football Playoff rankings will look after Week 13NFL head coaches on the hot seat after Week 12...Headlines from Week 12 of the 2024 NFL season...Saquon Barkley is making a strong case for a premier NFL award...New England coach Jerod Mayo's postgame comments raised some eyebrows...Who are the College Football Playoff bubble teams?...Here's how NBC's Mike Tirico ruptured his Achilles tendon...Mack Brown's desire to stay at North Carolina makes no sense...Shaquille O'Neal makes "$300 million" suggestion to make WNBA better...Aaron Rodgers may be forced into retirement...Maxx Crosby strongly refutes talk of Raiders tanking for top draft pick...Jets retain former GM's firm to help with head coach, executive search...Utah's Kyle Whittingham to evaluate future with program after disappointing season
1st & 10 Week 12: Caleb vs. Vikings, Saquon Barkley, Seahawks defense, and more
Here’s what we learned about the NFL in a chaotic Week 12
What's happening to Jayden Daniels? Analyzing the Commanders QB's sudden decline
Is traveling to every country in the world a worthy cause? This group thinks so.
Ranking 134 college football teams After a weekend of mayhem
Kraft mac and cheese’s newest flavor innovation is just what fans want
How to watch Las Vegas Grand Prix: live stream Formula 1, TV channel
MLB rumor mill: What we're hearing from GMs with Juan Soto contract looming large
How Puma turned the Las Vegas Grand Prix into a major brand moment
Conor McGregor verdict should make soccer think twice about associating with him
Dating app fatigue? In Vermont, personal ads still thrive.
MORE: Friday's Roundup
Honestly, pretty good tackle
The lonely kicker
Jaylen got the first and last laugh
That sums it up pretty nicely
In a loss, this play was a win
Detroit versus everyone...and Detroit is winning
Wonder who they learned that from...
Baker giving some good quote
Tua spreading the ball around might be raising some eyebrows
What was on Bin Laden's hard drive?
MORE TOP STORIES From the Big Lead
NBA: Dalton Knecht’s emergence gives Lakers trade options
NFL: John Elway talks health, Broncos and more with us
SPORTS MEDIA: MLB Network looking to downsize
CFB:Bryce Underwood flip saves Sherrone Moore’s job, might cost Brian Kelly his