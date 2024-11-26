Jamal Murray shockingly names Lakers win the reason for recent Nuggets loss
This season, the Denver Nuggets have faced ups and downs to start the season. At times, they have looked like a top team in the Western Conference while they have been dominated in other instances.
The Nuggets fell into the latter category during their recent matchup against the New York Knicks. Despite registering a solid victory against the Los Angeles Lakers in their previous game, the Nuggets had no answer for the Knicks.
As a result, they fell 145-118 to the Knicks. During the postgame conference, head coach Michael Malone was furious with his team's performance.
However, star guard Jamal Murray gave a surprising reason behind the team's poor performance vs. the Knicks. For some reason, Murray believes the win against the Lakers in Los Angeles caused Denver's defeat.
"It's a long season. Guys have lives outside of basketball. We just beat LA in LA," Murray said. "We've got some guys who live in LA, so stayed in LA. I don't think the focus was there from everybody, and that's what happens when you don't have the focus."
Murray had 20 points vs. the Knicks as he struggled to shoot well from the field. Nikola Jokic struggled as well, and the only player who had a good performance was veteran guard Russell Westbrook.
Considering he also lives in LA, it was contradictory to Murray's proposed theory behind the franchise's blowout loss.
The Nuggets are now the 8th seed in the Western Conference with a 9-7 record. Fans will hope they bounce in the next game instead of making up excuses like Murray did post their recent defeat.
