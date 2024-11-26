Alabama fans are realizing what it is like to be a normal college football fan
By Tyler Reed
There was an expected drop-off for the Alabama Crimson Tide football team. Nick Saban spoiled the fanbase for years, where most just felt that a national title run was always guaranteed. Without Saban on the sideline, it seems those times are quickly changing.
New head coach Kalen DeBoer is experiencing some growing pains this season. The team is currently 8-3, with losses to Vanderbilt and Oklahoma. They have one more game in the regular season when they meet Auburn on Saturday. A loss on Saturday would give Alabama its first four or more losses in a season since Saban's first year in 2007.
Fans of the Crimson Tide are not lowering their expectations. In fact, some are already thinking of ways to pull Saban back into the vortex. However, the chances of that happening have to be very slim. It is time for Alabama fans to understand the sad realization they are coming to. Legendary coaches do not grow on trees.
RELATED: Does Michigan have any chance of taking down Ohio State this Saturday?
DeBoer deserves time to create the program in his image. However, waiting is not something this fanbase is not going to enjoy doing. Maybe it's time to call in a top booster to sweep away Saban in the middle of the night like Buddy Garrity did with coach Taylor on Friday Night Lights.
Are the days of Alabama ruling the college football world finally over?
MORE TOP STORIES From the Big Lead
NBA: Wemby-Draymond Green photo goes viral
NFL: Looking like the end of the road for Aaron Rodgers
MLB: What’s gotten into the Angels?