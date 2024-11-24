The Big Lead

After College Football's Week 13, are there any actually good teams?

By Sam Westmoreland

Nov 23, 2024; Gainesville, Florida, USA; Mississippi Rebels head coach Lane Kiffin looks on against the Florida Gators during the first half at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images
With just one week of regular season games left to play this year, the College Football Playoff picture is somehow muddier than ever.

This, the first year of the 12-team playoff format, was supposed to help clear up that picture. With so many teams in the field, it would be impossible not to get the best teams competing for a national title, right? There's just one problem with that theory: there really aren't any great teams this year.

Take a look at the college football landscape, and what do you see? A bunch of flawed teams who CAN look great, but seem utterly incapable of doing so for more than a game at a time. Don't believe me? Let's make a quick run through the Power 4 conferences, and the Group of 5, to show you just how dire things are.