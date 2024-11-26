NBA commissioner speaks highly of Caitlin Clark for setting 'the world on fire'
Caitlin Clark and her boyfriend Connor McCaffery aren't camera shy by any means and are regularly spotted hanging out with each other. Considering it's the WNBA offseason right now, Clark is making a plethora of appearances around the States.
Speaking of which, Clark and McCaffery recently attended the Indiana Pacers' Monday night game against the New Orleans Pelicans.
RELATED: Caitlin Clark is playing more golf, this time on the PGA Tour
Apart from the power couple, NBA commissioner Adam Silver was also present on the sidelines. Considering the NBA hosted the 2024 All-Star game in Indianapolis and the next edition of the WNBA All-Star game has the same venue, Silver's presence made sense.
During the appearance, Silver was interviewed where he spoke highly of Indiana Fever star Caitlin Clark.
"Caitlin Clark set the world on fire, not just this community. She's brought so much attention to the entire league," Clark said. "People are seeing how deep this league is, how good the qualify of basketball is. ... It's wonderful to see."
Prior to getting drafted to the WNBA, Clark was already a national senstional thanks to her amazing NCAA career with the Iowa Hawkeyes.
The all-time NCAA scoring leader brought millions of fans to the WNBA during her rookie year. Evidently, the interest in the league has skyrocketed since Clark's arrival.
RELATED: Shaquille O'Neal makes '$300 million' suggestion to make WNBA better
She continued to bring more eyes to the league during her sensational rookie year with the Fever. Clark averaged 19.2 points, 5.7 rebounds, and 8.4 assists per game during her first season with the team and bagged the WNBA Rookie of the Year award.
MORE TOP STORIES From the Big Lead
NBA: Wemby-Draymond Green photo goes viral
NFL: Looking like the end of the road for Aaron Rodgers
MLB: What’s gotten into the Angels?