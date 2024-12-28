Bears-Seahawks, Jimmy Butler and Christmas Day games in retrospect in today's Roundup
By Evan Bleier
Everybody's working for the weekend — and it's here...Let's go...Bears and Seahawks set football back with Thursday night snoozefest...Al Michaels hilariously summed up Bears-Seahawks game with a perfect baseball joke...Erik Spoelstra wants his best player to remain in Miami...Heat doomed to make Jimmy Butler realization the Wolves know all too well...De'Aaron Fox's 'connection' with Miami Heat star could lure him away from the Kings...Should the NBA abandon its Christmas Day games? Ian Eagle weighs in...Sorry, LeBron: Christmas Day now belongs to the NFL, not the NBA...The NFL needs to step away from Christmas Day games...Greg Oden returns to Portland to share a powerful message for players...Teddy Bridgewater's championship run continues with his return to the Lions...Mookie Betts still mad about World Series incident...NBA fans are concerned after Kawhi Leonard's latest picture shows his knees...This one reason might be why Corbin Burnes hasn't signed yet...Former NBA player names 'only cure' for Luka Doncic's sprained calf...Cristiano Ronaldo's dreams of owning a 'big club' aren't far-fetched...Steph Curry has a clear response to 3-point shot's role in NBA's 'evolution'...Klay Thompson thinks Steph Curry isn't 'the greatest to ever shoot it'...Surprise Big 12 team sits atop current transfer portal rankings
Greg Gumbel, trailblazing CBS Sports broadcast legend, dies at 78
Best sports bets to make Friday, Saturday and Sunday
Dave Kaval, the public face of A's exit from Oakland, to step down
Andrew McCutchen has harsh words for Cam Newton's tired baseball take
Crowning the most dysfunctional NFL franchise of 2024
Freshman wideout is already No. 1 pick worthy, says NFL Draft analyst
An NFL great is rooting against Saquon Barkley's rushing record bid
Avalanche may have handed out NHL's next regrettable goalie contract
Kevin Durant 'seriously' wants to get down to solve NBA's declining viewership problem
The Rickey Henderson-John Olerud story is legendary — and untrue
16-year veteran on why Victor Wembanyama is more 'unique' than 4x DPOY
The Dodgers re-signed their heart and soul as only they could
Pop-Tarts Bowl is all over this college football beat like sprinkles; literally
RIP
Never forget
Gotta be confident
Hmm....
Get it, get it
Anything to distract from the game
Scary for Chicago fans
You love to see it
Finally
