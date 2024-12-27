Former NBA player names 'only cure' for Luka Doncic's sprained calf
The NBA Christmas Day featured Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks facing off against the Minnesota Timberwolves in one of the most anticipated games of the event.
To be honest, the matchup didn't disappoint the NBA community, but the same cannot be said for the Mavericks' fanbase.
For starters, they suffered a 105-99 defeat as they fell to a 19-11 record in the 2024-25 NBA season.
However, the more concerning headline from the game was Luka Doncic suffering a calf strain. Doncic is now confirmed to be out for at least a month.
It has evidently sent Mavs fans into a crisis as Doncic is undoubtedly an important member of the organization. Amid this chaos, former NBA veteran Eddie Johnson has offered some valuable advice for the European superstar.
"Strained my calf 3 times in my prime, like Luka! A lot of the issues were alignment. Structural doctor and nonstop stretching with good posture is his only cure or it will continue to happen. Dr. Johnson has spoken!" Johnson wrote.
Johnson shared his experience of dealing with multiple calf strains during his NBA career. He wants Luka to focus on stretching with good posture to get back to his best.
Considering Doncic's increased workload over the past few years, many urged him to rest. Instead, Doncic played through minor injuries and is now indefinitely sidelined during a critical point in the season.
Fortunately, the Mavericks are in a good place and they should be able to handle the extra workload in Luka's absence. Before getting injured, Doncic was averaging 28.1 points, 8.3 rebounds, and 7.8 assists per game for the Mavs.
