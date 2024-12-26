LeBron James, Lamar Jackson and Week 17 in the NFL in today's Roundup
By Evan Bleier
It's the day after Christmas and all through the house, the creatures are stirring and waiting for "Thursday Night Football"...Let's go...LeBron James' basketball journey summed up in 6 words...LeBron James calls out the NFL on Christmas...LeBron James addresses what's great about the NBA with a Stephen Curry answer...Lamar Jackson is the greatest running quarterback of all time...NFL MVP odds 2024: Lamar Jackson closing in on Josh Allen after Christmas Day performance...NFL Coverage Map, Week 17: What game is on in your area on Sunday?...QB Index, Week 17: Six teams whose 2025 starting quarterback isn't on the 2024 roster...Netflix has golf fans buzzing after dropping its "Happy Gilmore 2" teaser...Bears getting interest from coaching legend...The Vikings have an important decision to make...Mike Tomlin compares the Steelers to a second-string high school team...Even Pep Guardiola can't save Manchester City from a historically bad season...'Can’t stop flopping': NBA fans cannot believe how Joel Embiid got injured during warmup...Kevin Durant thinks Denver Nuggets star is a 'top-10 player of all-time'...Which 9 players qualified for the 2025 Masters based on year-end rankings?...Jimmy Butler's agent has reportedly gone AWOL amid Pat Riley's latest statement...Rob Pelinka 'trending' toward getting fired, claims NBA insider...Organizers say two sailors have died in Sydney to Hobart yacht race amid wild weather conditions...College Football Playoff coverage has become a race to the hottest take
Championship Week in fantasy football is in full swing
NBA teams might genuinely be taking too many 3-pointers now
Steph Curry’s players-only meeting couldn’t boost struggling Warriors over Lakers
Mike Tomlin says Steelers will make 'necessary changes' following third straight loss
Scheffler and Korda dominate, McIlroy's miss and a Woods ace - 2024 in review
Mike Clay's top 20 possible anytime TD scorers in Week 17
Noah Eagle has arrived as the future of NFL broadcasting
Report: Big Dom had to separate Nick Sirianni, Zach Ertz in postgame altercation
What is Christmas like as an England cricketer on tour?
25 predictions for 2025 in sports: LeBron retires? Kelce-Swift proposal?
Test your knowledge in the big sports quiz of 2024
PFT's Week 17 2024 NFL picks, Florio vs. Simms
Beyoncé's Netflix halftime show had 4 hidden easter eggs, including Blue Ivy's cameo
MVP for a third time?
Somewhere, this made Bill Belichick smile
April's rightful No. 1 pick
The Ravens continuing to make good decisions
Even on Christmas, Chuck gives good quote
Let threedom reign
It's too bad it's not his year
Preach
Not too shabby for an afternoon's work
Those poor reindeer
The Mahomes Effect
