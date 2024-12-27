Best sports bets to make Friday, Saturday and Sunday
By Ty Bronicel
Greetings, sports fans. Let's see if we go 3-0 this weekend unlike last weekend's 2-1 mark.
I like two games tonight, even though they're bowl games. Wagering on those correctly is trickier than nailing a 7-10 split.
This first one you'll have to jump on soon but the more I look at it, I think Georgia Tech puts the sting on Vanderbilt and the Yellow Jackets are just three-point favorites.
Birmingham Bowl (ESPN: 3:30 p.m. ET/1:30 p.m. PT). The pick: Georgia Tech -3
The Yellow Jackets took in-state rival Georgia to EIGHT! overtimes last month and while they lost 44-42, it showed the fight in them. Meanwhile, Vandy has lost three straight games and four out of its last five. One team is gonna show up for this one and it will be Ga. Tech. This looks like an easy one.
Broncos at Bengals (NFL Network: 4:30 p.m. ET/1:30 p.m. PT). The pick: Bengals -3
Looks like Bengals star QB Joe Burrow has gotten his groove back as the Bengals have won three straight games, but this is a tough Broncos team. Chargers QB Justin Herbert finally got the best of Denver last week and I bet Burrow will do the same on Saturday.
Packers at Vikings: (FOX: 4:25 p.m. ET/1:25 p.m. PT). The pick: Vikings -1.5
Big, big divisional showdown and playoff implications galore. Feel like it's a statement game at home for Minnesota. They've gotta get to Jordan Love though and not let him create chaos.
