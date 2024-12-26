The NFL needs to step away from Christmas Day games
By Tyler Reed
It will come as no shock to anyone when it is announced that the NFL's Christmas Day ratings were through the roof. The sport has become America's past time, its present, and certainly is on track to be the future. However, the games on Christmas were less than exciting.
The Kansas City Chiefs handled the Pittsburgh Steelers, while the Baltimore Ravens embarrassed the Houston Texans in the second game. The four teams just completed a nightmare of a schedule that saw them play three games in 11 days.
For the sake of player health and being a generous neighbor, maybe it is time to rethink the idea of world domination that they currently have.
Christmas has always been the day when the NBA takes center stage. However, with ratings dropping from the sport, it felt as though the NFL wanted to stomp out any chance the league had at making a return. However, the NBA's product delieved on Christmas this season.
Instead of making players play three games in eleven days, which is something the Detroit Lions have also done this season, maybe the league should look into adding another bye week. However, if the expansion of this league has shown us anything, it's that the NFL would love to have prime-time games on Easter and July 4th, if they could.
