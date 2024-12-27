16-year veteran on why Victor Wembanyama is more 'unique' than 4x DPOY
With the likes of LeBron James, Stephen Curry, and Kevin Durant entering the twilight years of their careers, the NBA is in search of its next big superstar.
While many expected Zion Williamson to take the mantle, the New Orleans Pelicans star has failed to remain fit in his career.
Instead, the San Antonio Spurs were blessed with the talents of Victor Wembanyama last season. Many touted Wemby as an even better prospect than LeBron James.
So far, Wembanyama has been proving his fans right as he has taken a huge leap in the sophomore season with the Spurs.
However, to truly gauge Wembanyama's greatness, it takes someone who has played with him, even outside the NBA. LA Clippers veteran Nicolas Batum is the perfect person to do so as he recently compared Wemby to 4x NBA DPOY Rudy Gobert.
"The rim protection is similar. Victor has more ability to do different things on defense—he's unique," Batum said, per RG. "Those two guys really stand out when it comes to rim protection. They're definitely top two in the world at doing that. I always say he's mature. He knows who he is, what he has to become, and what he needs to do to get there. It's not easy to understand that at a young age, but he does. That's why I'm not worried about him.”
Considering Wembanyama is playing just the second NBA season of his career, the sky is the limit for the Spurs superstar.
It wouldn't be a surprise if ends up becoming the greatest French player to ever play in the NBA and adds a plethora of accolades to his name by the end of his career.
