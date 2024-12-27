NBA fans are concerned after Kawhi Leonard's latest picture shows his knees
Kawhi Leonard has had a unique journey in the NBA. On one hand, he has won individual accolades alongside NBA titles.
In fact, many even consider Kawhi to be one of the best players of the modern era. Unfortunately, Leonard's career has been derailed over the last few years due to constant injury troubles.
RELATED: Kawhi Leonard creates another legendary meme during Clippers media day (VIDEO)
The Klaw's fitness has continued to deteriorate during his stint with the Los Angeles Clippers. So much so that he is yet to play even a single game this season due to a knee injury.
On a positive note, Leonard has joined practice sessions for the Clippers, so it means he is getting closer to making his season debut for the organization.
With that said, a picture of Leonard while training has recently gone viral on X (formerly known as Twitter). It shows the 2x NBA champion in his training gear.
At first look one may think nothing is wrong with the LA Clippers star. However, on a closer look NBA fans notice a concerning difference between the muscle definition on Leonard's right and left knees.
One fan wrote: "The right knee has no cartilage left from all the surgeries."
Another added: "The muscle imbalance."
A fan provided an hopeful answer to the panic: "This is just a bad angle. How you gonna see knee damage visibly other than a dislocation?!"
Now, whether there is actual muscle imbalnce between his knees or not, only Leonard will be able to confirm it.
So far, the Clippers have managed to play at a decent level as they are currently the seventh seed in the Eastern Conference with a 17-13 record.
MORE TOP STORIES from The Big Lead
NBA: Pelinka on way out in L.A.?
NFL: Title-winning coach Teddy Bridgewater now back in NFL as QB
NBA/SPORTS MEDIA: NBA ratings struggles a sign of the times
NFL/SPORTS MEDIA: Week 17 coverage map