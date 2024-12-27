The Big Lead

Pop-Tarts Bowl is all over this college football beat like sprinkles, literally

The most anticipated bowl game this season isn't any of the matchups in the College Football Playoff but rather a game where the winning team will eat the mascot alive.

By Tyler Reed

Katy Perry once sang, 'Cause baby you're a firework. Come on, show 'em what you're worth.' If anyone is taking those legendary lyrics to heart, it is the people behind the masterful work with the Pop-Tarts Bowl.

Not only are we getting another season where the winning team will devour the mascot of the game, but the iconic Pop-Tarts sprinkles will now be seen on the field.

Check out the field design below.

The Iowa State Cyclones and Miami Hurricanes will meet in this year's Pop-Tarts Bowl and will be greeted with painted sprinkles on their sidelines. One could argue that this team will actually be playing on a frosted Pop-Tart with the addition of the sprinkles.

Not only will the field look like a delicious treat, but the actual treats at the stadium look scrumptious in their own right. Peanut butter and jelly pretzels and a s'mores pretzel box? I'm not asking, I'm begging.

Pop-Tarts Bowl, I am pleading to be at the game next season, please!

