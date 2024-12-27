Pop-Tarts Bowl is all over this college football beat like sprinkles, literally
By Tyler Reed
Katy Perry once sang, 'Cause baby you're a firework. Come on, show 'em what you're worth.' If anyone is taking those legendary lyrics to heart, it is the people behind the masterful work with the Pop-Tarts Bowl.
Not only are we getting another season where the winning team will devour the mascot of the game, but the iconic Pop-Tarts sprinkles will now be seen on the field.
Check out the field design below.
The Iowa State Cyclones and Miami Hurricanes will meet in this year's Pop-Tarts Bowl and will be greeted with painted sprinkles on their sidelines. One could argue that this team will actually be playing on a frosted Pop-Tart with the addition of the sprinkles.
Not only will the field look like a delicious treat, but the actual treats at the stadium look scrumptious in their own right. Peanut butter and jelly pretzels and a s'mores pretzel box? I'm not asking, I'm begging.
Pop-Tarts Bowl, I am pleading to be at the game next season, please!
