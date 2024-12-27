Crowning the most dysfunctional NFL franchise of 2024
By Tyler Reed
Most of the talk surrounding the NFL right now is about which teams are a real threat to win the Super Bowl. However, some fanbases have already been suffering in agony for months.
It's the bad times that help you appreciate the good times. Right now, there are a lot of poorly run organizations in the NFL.
So, which franchise should be dubbed the most dysfunctional organization in the league? Well, we're traveling to the Big Apple to award this year's winner.
RELATED: NFL all-time great rooting against Saquon Barkley's rushing record bid
Yes, the New York Giants will wear the crown of worst franchise of the 2024 season. The biggest reason behind this victory lies with the franchise letting Saquon Barkley walk to a divisional rival and see him continue to be the back they hoped would save the franchise.
No one person is to blame for this mess. However, owner John Mara and general manager Joe Schoen could probably handle the majority of the mess in New York.
A long-term extension for a quarterback who is no longer on the roster and letting the most electric offensive player walk, the Giants set themselves up for failure this season and into the future.
MORE TOP STORIES from The Big Lead
NBA: Pelinka on way out in L.A.?
NFL: Title-winning coach Teddy Bridgewater now back in NFL as QB
NBA/SPORTS MEDIA: NBA ratings struggles a sign of the times
NFL/SPORTS MEDIA: Week 17 coverage map