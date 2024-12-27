This one reason might be why Corbin Burnes hasn't signed yet
By Max Weisman
Heading into the 2024-2025 MLB offseason, the top two free-agent pitchers were Max Fried and Corbin Burnes. Fried signed with the New York Yankees on the biggest deal a left-handed pitcher has ever received, an eight-year $218 million contract. Many thought Fried's signing would be the first domino to fall and that Burnes would be next. Two weeks after the news broke, Burnes has yet to sign, and there may be a big reason.
According to MLB.com's Mark Feinsand, Burnes is reportedly seeking a deal worth at least $245 million. That number wasn't plucked out of thin air, it's the same total value of the contract Stephen Strasburg signed with the Washington Nationals in 2019 that made him the third-highest starting pitcher of all time.
RELATED: Mookie Betts still mad about World Series incident
Feinsand added that Burnes' most likely destinations are the Toronto Blue Jays and San Francisco Giants. Burnes, who turned 30 in October, won the NL Cy Young Award in 2021 with the Milwaukee Brewers and is a four time All-Star. In 2024 with the Baltimore Orioles, Burnes finished with a 2.92 ERA and 181 strikeouts. He went 15-9.
According to Feinsand, the Giants have an offer on the table for Burnes, but they're getting impatient and may move on to other free agents. The Blue Jays, who are looking to improve greatly upon their 74-88 record in 2024, believe signing a high-level free agent like Burnes could keep stars Bo Bichette and Vladimir Guererro Jr. around.
Wherever he goes, Burnes' contract is set to be one of the biggest ever for a starting pitcher, and it seems teams are ready to make that deal. Too much waiting, and Burnes might lose some potential suitors.
MORE TOP STORIES from The Big Lead
NBA: Pelinka on way out in L.A.?
NFL: Title-winning coach Teddy Bridgewater now back in NFL as QB
NBA/SPORTS MEDIA: NBA ratings struggles a sign of the times
NFL/SPORTS MEDIA: Week 17 coverage map