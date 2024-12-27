Cristiano Ronaldo's dreams of owning a "big club" aren't far-fetched
By Matt Reed
Cristiano Ronaldo has been ambitious throughout the entirety of his career, whether that be succeeding on the pitch in the world's biggest competitions or becoming a branding icon on social media and across the media landscape. As his playing career starts to wind down though, Ronaldo has become a lot more outspoken about what life could look like after he hangs up his boots.
And perhaps he'll be taking a different path than other players when they retire. Ronaldo expressed his desire to become the owner of a "big club," a task that seems impossible considering the growing values of clubs around the world.
However, Ronaldo isn't any old player. He has a reported net worth of over $800 million accumulated from his 22-plus years of professional soccer, as well as huge endorsement and advertising deals throughout his career.
The Portugal star was asked more specifically about his ties to Manchester United and if he'd ever spoken to the club's owners, The Glazer Family, about purchasing the club.
"I'm still very young, I have so many plans and dreams ahead but mark my words. I will be owner of a big club, for sure.- Cristiano Ronaldo on owning a club
"
While it would certainly be ambitious for Ronaldo to pursue a deal with United or another top Premier League club, it's not out of the realm of possibilites considering his pull in the sport and resources. Plus, there are other top names in the sport that have already taken the path Ronaldo is discussing.
David Beckham purchased a stake in Major League Soccer side Inter Miami after buying exclusive rights to a franchise back in 2007 for just $25 million. Now, Miami has become the most recognizable club in MLS after signing icons like Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez and Jordi Alba.
Other top players include Didier Drogba (Phoenix Rising), Ronaldo Nazario (Real Valladolid) and Zlatan Ibrahimovic (Hammarby IF).
The reality is no matter which club Ronaldo gets involved with, assuming he takes on an ownership role in the future, his persona and legendary stature in the sport would bring tremendous value to any club.
