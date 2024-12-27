NFL all-time great rooting against Saquon Barkley's rushing record bid
By Joe Lago
Eric Dickerson is a fan of Saquon Barkley — but not big enough of a fan to have the Philadelphia Eagles running back break his all-time single-season rushing record.
Barkley needs 268 rushing yards to eclipse Dickerson's mark of 2,105 set in 1984 with the Los Angeles Rams. In a Q&A with Sam Farmer of the Los Angeles Times, Dickerson said he doesn't believe Barkley will break his record.
"But if he breaks it, he breaks it," Dickerson said. "Do I want him to break it? Absolutely not. I don't pull no punches on that.
"But I'm not whining about it. He had 17 games to do it? Hey, football is football. That's the way I look at it. If he's fortunate to get over 2,000 yards and get the record, it's a great record to have."
To be fair, Dickerson had two extra games to top O.J. Simpson's 2,003 yards, which was set with the Buffalo Bills in a 14-game regular season in 1973. In the Eagles' final two games, Barkley will need to average 134 yards, which is 11.5 yards higher than his season average of 122.5, to become the new single-season rushing king.
Philadelphia finishes the regular season against the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday and next week against the New York Giants, Barkley's former team. The opportunity of the ultimate revenge game is not lost on Dickerson.
"How ironic would it be for him to break the record on them, the team that let him go," Dickerson said. "A true slap in the face."
