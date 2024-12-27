De'Aaron Fox's 'connection' with Miami Heat star could lure him away from the Kings
The Sacramento Kings have been one of the most disappointing teams in the Western Conference in recent weeks. Sure, the Kings have been barely around the .500 mark since the start of the 2024-25 NBA season.
But things have gone from bad to worse for the franchise in December 2024. To put things into perspective, the Kings' recent one-point loss against the Detroit Pistons marked their fifth consecutive defeat.
Evidently, the atmosphere in the locker room is far from ideal and star players are finding their names in the NBA rumor mill.
Speaking of which, De'Aaron Fox is a prime candidate to demand a trade away from the Kings if they fail to improve sooner rather than later.
Moreover, per NBA insider Tim MacMahon, the Miami Heat could try to lure Fox away from the Kings by using the star guard's connection with Bam Adebayo.
"There’s also been talk about Miami, given his connection to Bam Adebayo. Who knows what other suitors might emerge, or which of these teams will actually pursue him if it comes to that?"
The Heat have recently diminished rumors of parting ways with Jimmy Butler, but they are still in desperate need of improving their roster to compete for an NBA title.
Considering Butler is still a good asset to trade, the Heat may try to acquire Fox in exchange for their veteran forward.
Aside from the Heat, MacMahon also noted that the San Antonio Spurs, Houston Rockets, and Los Angeles Lakers could all show interest in Fox if he decides to request a trade from the Kings.
MORE TOP STORIES from The Big Lead
NBA: Pelinka on way out in L.A.?
NFL: Title-winning coach Teddy Bridgewater now back in NFL as QB
NBA/SPORTS MEDIA: NBA ratings struggles a sign of the times
NFL/SPORTS MEDIA: Week 17 coverage map