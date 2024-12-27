Mookie Betts still mad about World Series incident
By Max Weisman
Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder Mookie Betts still thinks about a play that went viral during the 2024 World Series. In the first inning of Game 4, Gleyber Torres flied a ball towards Betts' direction and as it careened into foul territory Betts made a play against the wall to make the catch.
However, Yankee fans weren't just going to let Betts make the catch, ripping the ball out of his glove and celebrating, despite Torres still being called out.
After the game, Betts told reporters he had "never seen anything like that" and the fans were banned from Yankee Stadium for Game 5. Two months after the game Betts answered a question about the incident more candidly on Kevin Hart and Kenan Thompson's 'Back That Year Up 2024' special on Peacock.
"I would really say 'F**k you guys,'" Betts said when asked what he would say to those fans now. "I get them trying to get the ball. Cool. But, like, you tried to grab my s**t. I was in the moment, so I thought about throwing a ball at 'em. And then I realized, 'Mook, you ain't gonna do s**t. Go back to right field.'"
The incident would likely sting if the Dodgers blew a 3-0 lead in the World Series, but after losing Game 4 the Dodgers staged a huge comeback in Game 5 and clinched the World Series on the Yankees' home field. Betts hit .278 with a .681 OPS in the World Series, winning the third title in his career.
Betts will make his return to Yankee Stadium when the Dodgers play a three game series the Bronx from May 30 to June 1. Hopefully, Betts won't have to fight Yankee fans for a foul ball.
