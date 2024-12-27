Erik Spoelstra wants his best player to remain in Miami
By Max Weisman
The rumors have been flying about a potential Jimmy Butler trade but if it's up to Miami Heat head coach Erik Spoelstra Butler will remain in South Beach.
"That's just the deal," Spoelstra told the South Florida Sun-Sentinel. "You have to compartmentalize in this business. We want Jimmy here. There's no ifs, ands or buts about it. And it's just unfortunate that you have to control or deal with a lot of the noise on the outside."
However, according to ESPN Senior NBA Insider Shams Charania, Butler wants to be traded ahead of the NBA's trade deadline on February 6. He hasn't formally requested a trade but reportedly wants out.
Butler joined Miami in 2019 and was a huge reason why the Heat made runs to two NBA Finals, but has taken a step back this season. Butler's 18.5 points and 4.9 assists per game are the lowest he's averaged since joining the Heat.
It's actually a bit surprising Spoelstra wants to keep Butler. Sure, he's the team's best player and gives them the best chance to win when he's on the court, but the past few years with Butler the team has been completely mediocre. The last two seasons Miami has been the 8 seed in the Eastern Conference, having to play in the play-in to make the first round. Currently, and it's very very early, the Heat are 15-13 and sixth in the East.
At the same time, confidence from his head coach may make Butler more inclined to want to stay with the Heat. Butler is owed $49 million this season and has a $52 million option for next year, so it could be difficult to find a trade partner that would want to take on all of that money. Something has to change, though. Miami cannot be content with another near-.500 season and play-in appearance and they could get a big return from trading Butler.