NFL Coverage Map, Week 17: What game is on in your area on Sunday?
By Josh Sanchez
Another week of NFL action is in full swing after Netflix's Christmas doubleheader. While the games were underwhelming, the week presses on with a Thursday Night Football clash in the Windy City with No. 1 overall pick Caleb Williams and the Chicago Bears hosting the Seattle Seahawks.
The NFL's takeover continues with a Saturday triple-header taking shine away from college football bowl season before the usual Sunday and Monday night schedule wraps up the week.
The penultimate week of the regular season concludes with the San Francisco 49ers welcoming the Detroit Lions to the Bay.
Of course, unless you have NFL Sunday Ticket, you are stuck watching whatever game is airing in your local market during the Sunday afternoon and evening time slots.
For displaced fans, that can be an issue, but luckily you can plan ahead.
Which game will be airing in your local market and how can you tune in to see your favorite team take the field?
A full breakdown of the Week 17 NFL local coverage can be seen below, via 506 Sports.
NFL Week 17 Coverage Maps
National Broadcasts
Thursday Night: Seattle @ Chicago (Amazon)
Saturday 1:00 p.m. ET: LA Chargers @ New England (NFLN; Chris Rose, Ross Tucker)
Saturday 4:30 p.m. ET: Denver @ Cincinnati (NFLN; Kevin Harlan, Trent Green)
Saturday 8:00 p.m. ET: Arizona @ LA Rams (NFLN; Rich Eisen, Kurt Warner)
Sunday 4:25 p.m. ET: Green Bay @ Minnesota ( FOX, Kevin Burkhardt, Tom Brady)
Sunday Night: Atlanta @ Washington (NBC)
Monday Night: Detroit @ San Francisco (ESPN/ABC)
CBS Single Game
FOX Early Games
