Dave Kaval, the public face of A's exit from Oakland, to resign as team president
By Joe Lago
The Athletics have left Oakland, but the public face of the franchise's ugly breakup with its home city of 57 MLB seasons, won't be joining the team in Sacramento.
Dave Kaval will end his eight-year tenure as A's president when he resigns next Wednesday, the franchise announced on Friday. The 49-year-old Kaval is leaving "to pursue new business opportunities in California."
"We are grateful for Dave's contributions and leadership over the past eight years," owner John Fisher said in the team's statement. "He guided our organization through a period of significant transition, and we sincerely thank him for his unwavering commitment to the team."
Sandy Dean, "a longtime business partner with the Fisher family," will serve as interim team president.
According to Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle, Dean said Kaval decided to resign "based on the progress that has been made" with the A's relocation plans. "This was a good time to think about a change," Dean told Slusser.
Still, Kaval's ouster comes as a surprise after overseeing the A's successful exit from Oakland and relocation to a temporary home in Sacramento while the club's new ballpark is built in Las Vegas.
Kaval has been the mouthpiece for Fisher's stadium efforts, trumpeting efforts to remain in the Bay Area by championing the team's "Rooted in Oakland" campaign. He endeared himself to fans while regularly appearing at A's events to shake hands and reiterate the franchise's commitment to finding a ballpark solution in the East Bay.
That goodwill evaporated into ill will when the A's walked away from a Howard Terminal stadium proposal they prolonged with demands beyond a ballpark and announced they would be seeking a new home in Las Vegas. Kaval immediately went from hero to villain in the eyes of A's fans.
Kaval also served as president of the San Jose Earthquakes, the MLS team that Fisher owns.
"I am grateful to A's ownership for the opportunities they have given me," Kaval said in the team statement.
