Surprise Big 12 team sits atop current transfer portal rankings
By Tyler Reed
If you were to ask a college football coach anonymously, they would probably tell you that the transfer portal has flipped the entire sport on its head.
However, if you encounter an optimist, they may tell you that players can finally control their destiny, and the portal has the potential to shorten the parity gap in the sport.
Whatever the case may be, some schools have a better angle at getting players out of the portal than others. Currently, the top team grabbing players out of the portal should come as a surprise to everyone in college football.
RELATED: DeSean Jackson gets high praise from Andy Reid, Sean McVay after Delaware State hiring
Current top 10 transfer portal team rankings:
1. Texas Tech
2. Ole Miss
3. Michigan
4. Oregon
5. Missouri
6. Florida State
7. LSU
8. Auburn
9. Texas A&M
10. Kansas
No, you don't need to schedule an eye exam; that is the Texas Tech Red Raiders are at the top of the transfer portal rankings.
According to On3 Sports, the Red Raiders have the current top spot in the transfer portal rankings. The rankings start and end with Big 12 teams, as Kansas sits at ten. However, the SEC has the most teams in the rankings, with five.
Will this correlate to success on the field for Texas Tech? The Red Raiders finished 8-4 this season and have a date with the Arkansas Razorbacks in the Liberty Bowl tonight.
MORE TOP STORIES from The Big Lead
NBA: Pelinka on way out in L.A.?
NFL: Title-winning coach Teddy Bridgewater now back in NFL as QB
NBA/SPORTS MEDIA: NBA ratings struggles a sign of the times
NFL/SPORTS MEDIA: Week 17 coverage map