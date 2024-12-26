Rob Pelinka 'trending' toward getting fired, claims NBA insider
Since Kobe Bryant's retirement in 2016, the Los Angeles Lakers have entered a new era. Despite being a decorated franchise, the Lakers struggled a lot during the first few years of this era.
However, that all changed when the Purple and Gold acquired LeBron James in free agency while adding Anthony Davis to the roster via trade a season later.
Although the dynamic duo helped the team win an NBA Championship in 2020, since then, the Lakers have struggled mightily. Over the years, the blame for the team's repeated failures has fallen on the head coaches' shoulders.
But as per Lakers insider Jovan Buha, the time has finally come for general manager Rob Pelinka to possibly lose his job if the organization continues to struggle.
"Last season, all the fingers got pointed at Darvin Ham for everything that went wrong. This year, it's not as clear of a scapegoat, and I think ultimately what they do over the next," Buha said. "I think it is going to be Pelinka, that's the way this is trending."
As Buha mentioned, Darvin Ham became an easy scapegoat for the Lakers' poor form last season.
But with Ham gone and JJ Redick seemingly trying his best with the current roster, Pelinka is evidently on the hot seat to make some quick moves to ensure that the Lakers improve before the NBA Trade Deadline.
While the Lakers have somewhat stabilized over the past few weeks, they are still far from a top title contender in the loaded Western Conference.
