Freshman phenom is already No. 1 pick worthy, says NFL Draft analyst
By Joe Lago
Colorado's Shedeur Sanders and Miami's Cam Ward are the top quarterback prospects, and cornerback/receiver Travis Hunter also is highly coveted for his two-way play as the Heisman Trophy winner.
However, none of them would have a chance at the No. 1 overall pick if Ohio State wide receiver Jeremiah Smith was allowed to enter the 2025 NFL Draft, according to draft analyst Todd McShay.
"If eligible in April, (Smith) would be the first WR taken No. 1 overall in the draft since Keyshawn Johnson in 1996," McShay tweeted. "But we'll have to wait until 2027 ..."
Unfortunately for Big Ten defensive backs, they have to face the 6-foot-3, 215-pound Smith for two more seasons.
The five-star recruit from Chaminade-Madonna High School in Florida lived up to expectations in his first year with the Buckeyes. Smith caught 63 passes for a team-leading 1,037 yards and 12 touchdowns.
Ohio State head coach Ryan Day says what gets overlooked the most about Smith is his size, which already measures up with NFL wide receivers. Leveraging Smith's size will be key to beating Oregon in next week's Rose Bowl in the College Football Playoff, says Day.
“When you get up on him, you realize how big he is and how big he plays, and that will be something he’ll have to do in this game as well — play big, play strong, play powerful," Day told reporters this week.
“But certainly everybody’s involved in the pass game, in terms of the protection, Will (Howard) making the throws, but creating separation and making plays is what’s important," Day added. "And our receivers have done that, and certainly Jeremiah has done that this year and we’ll need that again on the 1st.”
