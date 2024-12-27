Klay Thompson thinks Steph Curry isn't 'the greatest to ever shoot it'
By Joe Lago
Klay Thompson grew up idolizing Reggie Miller, and when he was acquired by the Dallas Mavericks from the Golden State Warriors last offseason, he changed his number to 31, which Miller wore during his Hall of Fame career with the Indiana Pacers.
On Wednesday, Thompson passed Miller on the NBA's all-time 3-pointers list, moving into fifth place with 2,561 3s ahead of Miller's 2,560. The moment felt "surreal" for Thompson, who also told reporters that Miller "always inspired me to shoot the ball and be a killer."
Thompson also played alongside the NBA's all-time 3-point king — Stephen Curry — during his legendary 13-year stint with the Golden State Warriors that helped produce four NBA championships. So it was somewhat surprising to see Thompson write on Instagram that Miller is "the greatest to ever shoot it," not Curry.
The breakup of the Splash Brothers was always going to conjure strong feelings, and emotions were clearly on display during Thompson's two return visits to the Bay Area this season.
In November, Golden State gave Thompson a heartfelt homecoming, honoring him with "Captain Klay" hats. Curry clinched a 120-117 Warriors victory with a "night night" 3-pointer and punctuated the moment by screaming into the baseline camera with what appeared to be a loud message for Thompson. ""You better stay here! You better stay here!" Curry yelled.
Thompson got his revenge in the rematch two weeks ago in a 143-133 triumph, scoring 29 points with seven 3-pointers. Afterward, he strolled around the Chase Center court to savor the victory, which he said "ranked up there" among his favorite regular-season wins.
Generational 3-point shooting isn't the only reason why Curry and Thompson helped bring four Larry O'Brien trophies back to the Bay. They're also two of the fiercest competitors the NBA has ever seen.
Thompson's claim that Miller is the "greatest to ever shoot it" comes from a place of genuine adoration, but with what's already been said between Thompson and Curry, a well-intended slight on social media isn't out of the question.
