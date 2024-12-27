Steph Curry has a clear response to 3-point shot's role in NBA's 'evolution'
There was a time when not many players optimally utilized the three-point line. However, like many sports out there, basketball has evolved over the years.
Today, the three-point shot is arguably the most important weapon in any star's arsenal. While many may argue that some teams' over-reliance on three-point shots is ruining the NBA as we know it, others have a different opinion.
RELATED: LeBron James addresses what's great about the NBA with a Stephen Curry answer
Either way, the boom for shooting from beyond wouldn't have been possible without Golden State Warriors superstar Stephen Curry's rise to stardom.
Speaking of which, Curry recently shared his opinion on how the three-point shot is actually a crucial part of the NBA's evolution over the decades.
"I love it personally, because it’s if you think about just yeah, the sheer numbers of it, but how you create threes and the beauty in the game, like, everybody does it just a little bit differently. It’s new, and a lot of people have a little different viewpoint on it, but for me, like, it is cool to kind of have seen the evolution of it," Curry said.
Many may argue that the Baby-Faced Assassin is responsible for the current state of the NBA. To be honest, that would be insulting to the 4x NBA champion.
After all, players shot from beyond the arc before Curry as well, but they failed to truly utilize its full potential unlike Curry.
