The Big Lead

Previewing NFL's Divisional Round, Lou Holtz's beef and a UFC secret move in today's Roundup

By Evan Bleier

The Texans and Chiefs will play at Arrowhead Stadium once again this weekend.
The Texans and Chiefs will play at Arrowhead Stadium once again this weekend. / Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images
facebooktwitter

We're only two sleeps away from a dream three-day weekend for football fans who'll be tuning into the NFL's Divisional Round on Saturday and Sunday followed by the CFP National Title Game on Monday night...Let's go...NFL Playoffs 2025: Previewing Texans vs. Chiefs Divisional round matchup...NFL Playoffs 2025: Previewing Commanders vs. Lions Divisional Round matchup...NFL Playoffs 2025: Previewing Rams vs. Eagles Divisional Round matchup...NFL Playoffs 2025: Previewing Ravens vs. Bills Divisional round matchup...Ravens doing everything to prepare for playing in Buffalo this weekend...Lou Holtz can't seem to let the beef with Ryan Day go...Dave Portnoy sends 4-word message to Lou Holtz on Ryan Day Championship Game comments...Title challenger Arman Tsarukyan vows to unleash secret move to defeat former nemesis at UFC 311...With Steph Curry's support, Warriors pursue one timeline...Every 1990 NBA East All-Star player is a Hall of Famer...NASL trial against US Soccer could expose everything wrong with American soccer...Arch Manning is a good quarterback, but won't be able to match what Quinn Ewers did at Texas...Skip Bayless labels JJ Redick 'arrogant' after Lakers win vs Heat...LIV Golf is banking on its FOX deal to spark its awful ratings...Steph Curry makes post-retirement promise with Kevin Durant and LeBron James, takes a dig at 'old heads'...Jacolby Criswell transferring from North Carolina will make Bill Belichick's job even harder...Dallas Cowboys fans not thrilled with latest name linked to head coach opening...Vikings playing dangerous game with Kevin O'Connell's contract talks...Quinn Ewers rejected a massive NIL offer to chase his NFL dreams...

Bob Uecker's legacy and all the reasons he was so loved

Deion Sanders would 'almost certainly accept' Cowboys offer

Jimmy Butler's 'tragic' departure will leave a 'stain' on Miami Heat, says Dwyane Wade

Neymar coming to MLS makes absolutely no sense for either party

UMass and Fordham shot a ridiculous amount of free throws Wednesday night

Whose season will the Pacers spoil?

Russell Westbrook's Jalen Green rant had Rockets coaches laughing

Bleacher Report is building an online destination for women's sports

Brazil legend gives terrible take on the team heading into the 2026 World Cup

Here's why a pro sports gambler is cutting back on same-game parlays

This shop sells only toy ducks — and business is booming

LIV Golf is making big changes at the top by replacing CEO Greg Norman

Insider offers huge update on what Steelers think of Aaron Rodgers

Read more: Wednesday's Roundup

Bob 'Mr. Baseball' Uecker pitching Miller Lite in 1983

And another one with Rodney Dangerfield from 1986

Another RIP

If you haven't seen it...

Another angle

Hot take, but that seems quite excessive, even for a potential franchise QB

Probably worth a watch

Pound the under?

Sean Evans reveals Hot Ones Season 26

The jinx is on

Nintendo is previewing the Switch 2

MORE TOP STORIES from The Big Lead
NFL: Latest consensus Mock Draft 
NBA: Stephen Curry supports Warriors’ rebuild plan
MLB: Andruw Jones should be getting more HOF love
CFB: Ohio State-Notre Dame National Championship preview