Previewing NFL's Divisional Round, Lou Holtz's beef and a UFC secret move in today's Roundup
By Evan Bleier
We're only two sleeps away from a dream three-day weekend for football fans who'll be tuning into the NFL's Divisional Round on Saturday and Sunday followed by the CFP National Title Game on Monday night...Let's go...NFL Playoffs 2025: Previewing Texans vs. Chiefs Divisional round matchup...NFL Playoffs 2025: Previewing Commanders vs. Lions Divisional Round matchup...NFL Playoffs 2025: Previewing Rams vs. Eagles Divisional Round matchup...NFL Playoffs 2025: Previewing Ravens vs. Bills Divisional round matchup...Ravens doing everything to prepare for playing in Buffalo this weekend...Lou Holtz can't seem to let the beef with Ryan Day go...Dave Portnoy sends 4-word message to Lou Holtz on Ryan Day Championship Game comments...Title challenger Arman Tsarukyan vows to unleash secret move to defeat former nemesis at UFC 311...With Steph Curry's support, Warriors pursue one timeline...Every 1990 NBA East All-Star player is a Hall of Famer...NASL trial against US Soccer could expose everything wrong with American soccer...Arch Manning is a good quarterback, but won't be able to match what Quinn Ewers did at Texas...Skip Bayless labels JJ Redick 'arrogant' after Lakers win vs Heat...LIV Golf is banking on its FOX deal to spark its awful ratings...Steph Curry makes post-retirement promise with Kevin Durant and LeBron James, takes a dig at 'old heads'...Jacolby Criswell transferring from North Carolina will make Bill Belichick's job even harder...Dallas Cowboys fans not thrilled with latest name linked to head coach opening...Vikings playing dangerous game with Kevin O'Connell's contract talks...Quinn Ewers rejected a massive NIL offer to chase his NFL dreams...
Bob Uecker's legacy and all the reasons he was so loved
Deion Sanders would 'almost certainly accept' Cowboys offer
Jimmy Butler's 'tragic' departure will leave a 'stain' on Miami Heat, says Dwyane Wade
Neymar coming to MLS makes absolutely no sense for either party
UMass and Fordham shot a ridiculous amount of free throws Wednesday night
Whose season will the Pacers spoil?
Russell Westbrook's Jalen Green rant had Rockets coaches laughing
Bleacher Report is building an online destination for women's sports
Brazil legend gives terrible take on the team heading into the 2026 World Cup
Here's why a pro sports gambler is cutting back on same-game parlays
This shop sells only toy ducks — and business is booming
LIV Golf is making big changes at the top by replacing CEO Greg Norman
Insider offers huge update on what Steelers think of Aaron Rodgers
