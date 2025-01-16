Dallas Cowboys fans not thrilled with latest name linked to head coach opening
By Tyler Reed
The Dallas Cowboys stay in the spotlight no matter if their seasons are successful or failures. The 2024 season would be considered a major failure.
The team and former head coach Mike McCarthy have decided to part ways, meaning one of the biggest jobs in the NFL is open again.
RELATED: Could the Cowboys pry Deion Sanders away from Colorado?
Many names have already been linked to the position. Names like Deion Sanders and Jason Witten. However, one name already has the fanbase rolling their eyes.
Cowboys insider Ed Werder has reported that Philadelphia Eagles offensive coordinator Kellen Moore is set to interview for the head coaching position.
Moore is a former offensive coordinator for the Cowboys and has a familiarity with how the franchise is run. However, fans are comparing the move to the team hiring Jason Garrett.
Garrett's tenure with the Cowboys was far from a success. In ten years as the head coach of the Cowboys, Garrett won just two postseason games.
Fans are starting to believe that Cowboys owner Jerry Jones is more interested in finding someone he can control rather than having the best interest of the franchise at heart.
No matter what decision is made, there's no question that the Cowboys front office will drag this situation on.
Having a head coaching opening for the most popular team in the league is just feeding to the ego of Jones, and that's something that will never be relinquished.
Hiring Moore could ultimately be the right decision. However, it seems the fanbase isn't going to trust the front office anytime soon.
