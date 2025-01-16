Russell Westbrook's Jalen Green rant had Rockets coaches laughing (VIDEO)
By Joe Lago
As a nine-time NBA All-Star and the 2016-17 league MVP, Russell Westbrook is a lock for the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame. The 36-year-old continues to make an impact in his 17th season, providing his trademark energetic play primarily as a key reserve for the Denver Nuggets.
Respecting Westbrook and his career accomplishments was not on the mind of Jalen Green when he and the Houston Rockets faced the Nikola Jokic-less Nuggets on Wednesday night in the Mile High City.
Houston routed Denver 128-108 to improve to 27-12 and stay two games ahead of the Memphis Grizzlies for second place in the Western Conference. With the Rockets up 89-67 late in the third quarter, Green was confronted by Westbrook during a timeout.
Westbrook had heard enough from Green, who apparently did a lot of talking while doing a lot of scoring for Houston on his way to a game-high 34 points.
Acting like an old head who doesn't understand the younger generation, Westbrook expressed his frustration to the Rockets bench in a hilarious rant that had head coach Ime Udoka and his staff crying.
"God damn, boy," a dismayed Westbrook yelled out loud. "He used to play on my AAU team (and he's) talking to me like I'm a little ass kid."
Kids these days, right Russ?
Green really did play AAU ball for Westbrook. The high school All-American made his debut for Westbrook's Why Not AAU squad in 2019 when he was 17.
