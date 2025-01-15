LIV Golf is making big changes at the top by replacing CEO Greg Norman
By Matt Reed
Greg Norman's time as CEO of LIV Golf have come to an end, but the future of the league still remains very unpredictable as the 2025 season nears its start.
Scott O'Neil - formerly the CEO of Harris Blitzer Sports & Entertainment - reportedly will step into Norman's role for the foreseeable future. However, with LIV's latest drama involving players and insiders claiming the league hadn't been forthcoming with those they've associated themselves, it's raised serious questions about how their relationship with the PGA Tour will be moving forward.
Norman had a very clear statement after moving on from his role with.a simple message; "Long LIV Golf.
"The league will be in very good hands with him at the helm," Norman said following his departure. "I started this journey more than 30 years ago, knowing in my heart and mind that the game of golf and its professional players were undervalued, delivering a product that felt stagnant.
LIV and the PGA reportedly have held many discussions in recent months about the two entities coexisting and potentially finding a way forward so that both can thrive, but to this point players don't seem to have any idea as to how that would actually occur.
O'Neill's role will already be a challenge with LIV's lack of attention from golf fans. In recent seasons, there's been very little coverage of the tour, although reports suggest that FOX Sports is close to securing the broadcasting rights for LIV starting in 2025.
