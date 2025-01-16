Ravens doing everything to prepare for playing in Buffalo this weekend
By Max Weisman
Ahead of the Baltimore Ravens' divisional round matchup with the Buffalo Bills on Sunday, the team is preparing for both their opponent and the weather in which they'll be playing. Kickoff for the Ravens-Bills game is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. and temperatures in Orchard Park are supposed to be around 15 degrees.
Ravens head coach John Harbaugh, knowing they'll be playing the Bills and the elements, said their practice Wednesday was made to feel like it was being conducted outdoors and Thursday's practice he anticipates being colder.
“We got it as cold as we can in here right now, and it will be even colder tomorrow, when I get all the water shut off in here so the pipes don’t freeze,” Harbaugh said. “So we’ll have it cold. Would love to be outside, but we just can’t. The fields are too hard and they’re too frozen.”
RELATED: NFL Playoffs 2025: Previewing Ravens vs. Bills Divisional round matchup
You can tell in 105.7 The Fan reporter Melissa Kim's video that the practice facility was cold based on what quarterback Lamar Jackson and other players were wearing. The game is set to be the coldest weather Jackson has ever played in, however, the reigning MVP is 3-1 in games below freezing. Jackson isn't changing his approach to playing in cold weather games. When asked if he was planning to wear gloves on Sunday, Jackson dismissed the idea.
"Nah," he responded. "I tried it in practice, I was horrible. I'll leave that up to Teddy Two Gloves, Teddy Bridgewater."
Ravens-Bills is the biggest game in the divisional round this year, featuring the top two MVP candidates in Jackson and Bills quarterback Josh Allen. Buffalo eliminated Baltimore in the 2020 playoffs, and the Ravens are looking to exact some revenge for that but the Ravens beat the Bills earlier this season, adding a revenge factor for the Bills as well.
Kickoff from Highmark Stadium is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. and the game will be broadcast on CBS and streaming on Paramount Plus.
MORE TOP STORIES from The Big Lead
NFL: Latest consensus Mock Draft
NBA: Stephen Curry supports Warriors’ rebuild plan
MLB: Andruw Jones should be getting more HOF love
CFB: Ohio State-Notre Dame National Championship preview