Jacolby Criswell transferring from North Carolina will make Bill Belichick's job even harder
North Carolina quarterback Jacolby Criswell just added another massive item to Bill Belichick's to-do list in Chapel Hill.
The senior quarterback announced he was entering the transfer portal on Wednesday, according to ESPN.
Criswell became the Tar Heels' de facto starter last year, after Max Johnson went down with a season-ending injury in their season opener, and Conner Harrell struggled. He was solid, but unspectacular on the season, throwing for 2,459 yards and 15 touchdowns with six interceptions.
Suddenly, the Tar Heels find themselves with a dearth of viable quarterbacks. Johnson said he's returning next year, but he hasn't exactly wowed anyone during his college football career. Even before the injury, he hadn't played well in the opener, throwing for just 71 yards and a pick aginst Minnesota.
And behind Johnson, what's left? Harrell entered the portal, and with Criswell gone, the only real, viable option seems to be incoming true freshman Bryce Baker. Baker was a four-star prospect, and the 13th-ranked quarterback last year in 247's composite. He could be absolutely phenomenal, but he's also a true freshman. Do you really trust a true freshman to step in and thrive immediately at an ACC school?
Now, Belichick needs to go find himself another veteran signal caller in the portal, someone who can step in and run the show if things go poorly for Johnson, or the senior quarterback gets hurt again. Quarterback is not a position where you want to be thin on experience; you want at least a couple of upperclassmen around who you can trust to step into a game and perform.
Baker could be the future, but the odds that he's going to be the present are slim. And Belichick is going to learn very, very quickly that not having a safety net in college is a good way to end up watching a season go up in flames.
Of course, given the pace with which he's assembled his coaching staff, it's possible he doesn't even know he needs another QB.
